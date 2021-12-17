Harrison County Prosecutor Named West Virginia Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Association for Justice has named Harrison county prosecuting attorney, Rachel Romano, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

This state wide reward was presented to Romano at the Harrison County Courthouse. Romano began working at the Harrison County prosecutor’s office in 2009, and in 2015 she became the first woman to hold her current position in Harrison County.

A Clarksburg attorney, Michael Romano, who was one of the two people to nominate Rachel, he said she has proven over the years why she deserves this award.

