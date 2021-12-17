Joseph Francis Merendino, Sr., 90, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Genesis Assisting Living Fairmont Campus. He was born February 9, 1931, in Fairmont; the son of the late Frank “Chick” Merendino and Mary Elizabeth (Martello) Merendino. Joe graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1949. He worked 20 years for Prudential Life Insurance Company as an agent. He was a U.S. Airforce Veteran and served during the Korean War. Joe was a 4th Degree member of the Fairmont Knights of Columbus Marian Council # 942 and an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Papa Joe was a great chef. He loved cooking for his family, and friends, everything from pancakes to pasta. Joe faithfully volunteered 40 years of his life supporting building and maintenance at his beloved church Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph “Joe” Merendino, Jr and his wife, Janie of Fairmont, and James “Jamie” Merendino and his wife, Mary Ellen of Shrewsbury, MA; his grandchildren, Anthony “Tony” J. Merendino and his wife, Jennifer, Katy Marie Merendino, Megan Merendino, Jenna Merendino, and Michael Merendino; his sisters, Carmella Merendino of Fairmont, and Patricia Greco of Fairmont; as well as several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Eleanor (DeBlasio) Merendino, who died on April 18, 2016; and his brother-in-law, Albert Greco. The family would like to Thank the Staff at Genesis Assisting Living and WV Caring for the care that they gave Joe. Memorial Contributions may be made the Kidney Project, UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 or the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Building Fund, 406 Alta Vista Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Vigil Service will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 329 Maryland Ave., Fairmont with Father Casey Mahone and Father Jojan Joseph, presiding. Interment will follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and U.S Airforce. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

