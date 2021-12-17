Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front brought rain to WV. Today, the lingering cold front will bring clouds and cool temperatures, along with more rain. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, cooler than the past few days. By 7 PM, the front lifts back into our region, bringing steady rain into our region. This steady rain lasts throughout the late-evening hours, and we’ll likely see about 0.2″ to 0.3″ of rain as the system pushes in. This could lead to a dreary commute at times, so it’s something to think about for tonight. The rain turns into light sprinkles after 2 AM tomorrow morning. Barring the rain, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a gray afternoon and rainy evening. Tomorrow, we start with dry, cloudy conditions in the morning, before the cold front pushes into WV during the early-afternoon. The front brings rain showers back into our area, resulting in a soggy commute in some locations. These rain showers bring about 0.2″ to 0.5″ inches of rain at most, and they stick around until the mid-evening. So expect a dreary afternoon. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, with SW winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will rise into the low-60s during the afternoon. Overall, expect a rainy, warm afternoon. The cold front moves east during the overnight hours, with any leftover moisture turning into light snow. We won’t see much snow in the mountains, however. By Sunday afternoon, any leftover moisture is gone, leaving highs in the upper-30s and partly cloudy skies. The first half of the holiday week will be dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. In short, this afternoon will be cloudy and mild, tonight and tomorrow will be rainy, and next week will start out seasonably cool and dry.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the low-50s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, a gray, seasonable afternoon. High: 52.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with on-again, off-again steady rain coming into the area. We won’t see much, about 0.2″ to 0.3″ of rain at most. Barring that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mild mid-40s. Overall, expect a wet, cloudy night. Low: 43.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, with periods of rain in the early-morning hours, then a period of dry weather in the late-morning and early-afternoon, and finally more rain showers in the late-afternoon and evening. We won’t see much, about 0.2″ to 0.4″ of rain at most. Still, that means soggy commuting in some areas at times. Winds will come from the SW at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, before the rain comes in, so it will be another warm afternoon. Overall, expect a warm, rainy day. Overnight, any leftover moisture might turn into light snow, although don’t expect much. High: 64.

Sunday: Any leftover moisture will be gone by the morning, leading to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be below-average and much cooler than the past few days, in the upper-30s. In short, we’ll finally see more December-like temperatures. High: 39.

