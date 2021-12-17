Lewis County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scam

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a new scam, according to a Facebook post.

The post says that an individual is claiming to be a process server associated with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

The individual has been asking for payment related to citations or claiming there is an outstanding warrant, according to the post.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents to not give any information to this individual.

If you receive a phone call relating to this, please call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department at 304-269-8251.

