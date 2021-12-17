Advertisement

Lewis County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scam

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a new scam, according to a Facebook post.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a new scam, according to a Facebook post.

The post says that an individual is claiming to be a process server associated with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

The individual has been asking for payment related to citations or claiming there is an outstanding warrant, according to the post.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents to not give any information to this individual.

If you receive a phone call relating to this, please call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department at 304-269-8251.

A new scam has been brought to the Lewis County Sheriff's Departments attention; the individual is claiming to be a...

Posted by Lewis County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
UPDATE: First Omicron variant case in W.Va. confirmed in Marion Co.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Student detained after pellet gun found at Robert Bland Middle School
Rolled propane truck
Loaded propane truck rolls over in Mount Clare
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Justice announces plan for all state employees to get 5% pay raise
Corey Secrist
Man arrested in Hardy County on bomb threat charge

Latest News

Philippi man who allegedly set fire to own home arrested
Philippi man who allegedly set fire to own home arrested
Lewis County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scam
Lewis County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scam
Fairmont State offering aid for students affected by COVID
Thorton man arrested in Harrison Co. on reckless fleeing charge