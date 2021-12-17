Local law enforcement discuss how school threats are handled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Whether they’re legitimate or not, these sorts of threats put a big strain on law enforcement, especially small departments.

Recent threats in our area have put parents on high alert but law enforcement want parents to know the situation is being handled effectively.

“You just can’t make any threats or inference to violence of any sort in our school systems we will continue to deal with it and hopefully bring these folks to justice and have our prosecutors prosecute them,” said Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker.

Walker says threats like these put a lot of strain on the department.

“It takes a lot of manpower and a lot of time to do that which we’re not complaining it’s just that people who make these threats should be held accountable,” said Walker.

Walker says social media has its benefits but can also make matters worse in a chaotic situation.

“Social media is good for getting information out but it’s also bad because it gets the wrong information out and that continues to escalate at higher level and then the folks that are getting the wrong information are reacting in the wrong way,” said Walker.

Chief Walker says if there’s a true threat to any school in our area, the police department alerts the community and makes sure kids don’t go to school.

“This area is safe we have to be out there you know we have to be out there to reassure folks that this is being looked into and at this point, there is no credible threat,” said Walker.

Chief Walker wants to assure parents they are always welcome to call (304)842-8260.

