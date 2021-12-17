Local restaurant is serving more than just food.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Greene Turtle Bar and grill in Morgantown is holding its tips for tot where all of the tips from the day will be going to the kids instead of the servers.

Manager Joe Campbell says employees love participating so much, even past employees as far as Virginia come by and help.

“...and you know it’s a really hard job and for them to donate every penny they make as far tips go, it’s a fantastic experience and a true gesture of the Christmas spirit,” said Campbell.

Employees like Paige Swentzel plan to shop for toys on Friday.

“...which is really fun for the servers because it’s all toys that we would like to get ourselves,” said Swentzel.

They use the saved tips donate the items to kids who need them in across the region.

“Coming up here and knowing that every single table you take is another kid that’s going to have toy under their tree this Christmas you know no kid should not have a toy so, that’s what we take care of,” said Swentzel.

They say it’s just their small way to help out.

“I’m from Doddridge County so coming from a small town with a lot of family members we always had huge Christmases so I want to be able to do that for another kid,” said Swentzel.

Campbell says tips for tots took a two-year hiatus because of covid.

“It kind of bumped everybody out the last two years not being able to do it and just knowing that a kid’s got a toy on Christmas day is a big deal,” said Campbell.

He says before the pandemic...the restaurant was able to deliver truckloads of toys.

“We’ve been the highest rated green turtle in the whole corporation as far as raising money here in north-central west Virginia so we’re pretty proud of that and hope to keep that tradition going,” said Campbell.

The tips for tots runs all day until 9 Thursday.

