Marjorie Neely, 96, of Jane Lew slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the comfort of her own home. She was born in Jane Lew on September 24, 1925, a daughter of the late Russell and Ruth Hitt Allman. Marjorie married Lee Roy Neely on January 16, 1943. They spent 67 wonderful years together before his passing on May 15, 2010. It was a joyous reunion in Heaven as Marjorie was reunited with her parents; husband; nine siblings: Bernard Allman, Densel Allman, Ransel Allman, Russel Allman Jr., Howard Allman, Kate Hood, Velma Lutock, Wilda Neel Davis, and Hayward Allman; and one son-in-law, Mike Ellis. Cherishing their memories of her witty and supportive nature are six children: Lee Roy Neely Jr. and wife, Rella, Anita Ellis, Gerald Neely, Rama Oliverio and husband, Sean Tucker, Matthew Neely and wife, Diane, and Jennifer Neely and husband, Jim; eight grandchildren: Brandy Skidmore, Rama Scalione, Nancy Bond, Angel Oliverio; Athena Gray, Lee Roy Neely III “Tyke”, Carlton Neely, and Rebecca Walters; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Marjorie dedicated her whole life to taking care of her family and home. She raised her family with strong Christian values and was a member of Broad Run Baptist Church. Marjorie enjoyed shopping, reading, and taking drives. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Coffindaffer officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Marjorie Neely. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com

