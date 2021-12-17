Advertisement

Missing man from hunting trip found dead after Tennessee tornadoes

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
By Emma Wheeler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A man from Tallahassee that went missing after tornadoes struck Tennessee has been found dead.

According to WCTV, Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the resort where they were staying.

His brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Grayson Gunn, were also killed in the storm.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at Hall’s childhood church Thursday for a vigil to celebrate and remember his life.

“It was one of the greatest things I’ve seen, to see how my father’s touched everybody’s life,” said his son, Jamie Hall Jr.

His daughter, Kayla Hall, said seeing the outpouring of support has given the family strength.

“It made me the happiest daddy’s girl in the world to know everybody was out there for my daddy,” she said.

His other daughter, Ashleigh Hall, said her father always wanted to joke around, keep up with the trends and was always thinking of others.

“I know we’re mourning but my dad would want us to also acknowledge and pray for those that lost so much,” she said.

