Thorton man arrested in Harrison Co. on reckless fleeing charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man was arrested in Harrison County after recklessly fleeing from police in August, officers said.

William Spring, 19, of Thorton, passed a vehicle on a double yellow line in a turn and then almost struck an officer’s patrol car head on, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they turned around to follow Spring, who then passed two more vehicles in a no passing zone and continued driving at a high rate of speed.

The criminal complaint says officers were close enough to Spring that he was able to see and hear them, but he continued driving nearly 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

Spring allegedly passed another vehicle in a no passing zone before pulling off into a gravel lot.

Officers said they asked Spring why he was fleeing from police, and he allegedly told officers that he was not running from them.

The complaint says officers told Spring that there was no way he did not see police behind him for the last three miles with both lights and sirens on.

Spring has been charged with reckless fleeing.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.