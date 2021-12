CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty’s Sydney Vilain is now a West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcat.

Vilain signed with Wesleyan’s women’s soccer program and will suit up for the team next fall.

In her time with Liberty, Vilian said she received the coaching necessary to get her to the next level.

