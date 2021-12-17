Weston man arrested on drug, firearm charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Weston man with 9 active driver’s license revocations was arrested in a Harrison County traffic stop on drug and firearm charges, officials said.

David Raines, 30, was pulled over by officers on Wednesday after police confirmed with communication officials an illegible registration decal and a registration plate belonging to a different vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they seen Raines frantically lean to his right and appear to conceal something as they were approaching the vehicle.

Raines allegedly provided officers with the vehicle’s title and an insurance card, but he told officers that he did not have his driver’s license with him.

The criminal complaint says officers were told that Raines had a revoked license that had 9 active suspensions, all ranging between 2011 and 2019.

Officers said Raines told them there were no drugs in the vehicle, but a deputy with a K-9 was still called in to search the vehicle.

The K-9 arrived on the scene and gave a positive indication of drugs in the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said they found a loaded handgun beneath the passenger’s seat, a set of digital scales, an iPhone, and a Crown Royal bag in the sunroof area of the vehicle with several bags containing a total of 8 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers added that Raines’ criminal history showed multiple felony convictions in Lewis County.

Raines has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.

