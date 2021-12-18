Advertisement

Bishop Walsh proves why they're nationally ranked against Notre Dame

Spartans dominate in 83-51 win over the Irish
Notre Dame takes a loss to nationally ranked Bishop Walsh
Notre Dame takes a loss to nationally ranked Bishop Walsh(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame took on Bishop Walsh in the final Friday Night game of the G-Force Holiday Classic.

The Irish stayed in the game early, connecting on free throws to keep up with the Spartans, but ultimately the game got away from them, taking the loss 83-51.

Notre Dame is back on the court tomorrow against Cabell Midland at 3 p.m.

