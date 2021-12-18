Bishop Walsh proves why they’re nationally ranked against Notre Dame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame took on Bishop Walsh in the final Friday Night game of the G-Force Holiday Classic.

The Irish stayed in the game early, connecting on free throws to keep up with the Spartans, but ultimately the game got away from them, taking the loss 83-51.

Notre Dame is back on the court tomorrow against Cabell Midland at 3 p.m.

