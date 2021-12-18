Advertisement

Morgantown boys’ basketball stays undefeated with win over Cabell Midland

Jalen Goins led in scoring with 15 points
Morgantown boys' basketball sails over Cabell Midland 72-41
Morgantown boys' basketball sails over Cabell Midland 72-41(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown dominated the first night of the G-Force Holiday Classic with the Mohigan boys’ also clinching a win.

The Mohigans took on Cabell Midland hard, starting on top and staying there the entire game.

Sophomore Sha Ron Young was named the game’s MVP, Jalen Goins led the Mohigans in scoring with 15 points.

Morgantown sailed to a 72-41 win, they return to the hardwood tomorrow against Bishop Walsh in their second and final game of the classic.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron Variant
UPDATE: First Omicron variant case in W.Va. confirmed in Marion Co.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Student detained after pellet gun found at Robert Bland Middle School
Rolled propane truck
Loaded propane truck rolls over in Mount Clare
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Justice announces plan for all state employees to get 5% pay raise

Latest News

Notre Dame takes a loss to nationally ranked Bishop Walsh
Bishop Walsh proves why they’re nationally ranked against Notre Dame
Elkins boys' basketball
Tigers make a statement on the road at Liberty, 72-46
Morgantown girls win over Trinity 66-41
Morgantown girls’ basketball kicks off G-Force Holiday Classic
Bridgeport boys' basketball
Bridgeport coasts past Hampshire to Friday night win, 52-30