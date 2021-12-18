Morgantown boys’ basketball stays undefeated with win over Cabell Midland

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown dominated the first night of the G-Force Holiday Classic with the Mohigan boys’ also clinching a win.

The Mohigans took on Cabell Midland hard, starting on top and staying there the entire game.

Sophomore Sha Ron Young was named the game’s MVP, Jalen Goins led the Mohigans in scoring with 15 points.

Morgantown sailed to a 72-41 win, they return to the hardwood tomorrow against Bishop Walsh in their second and final game of the classic.

