Morgantown girls’ basketball kicks off G-Force Holiday Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown girls’ basketball team kicked off the G-Force Holiday Classic with a 66-41 win over Trinity.

Mohigan Sofia Wassick shined with 15 points, and Sadaya Johnson put up a game high of 17, making her the MVP of the matchup.

Trintiy’s leading scorer Kyndel Kisner, who put in 12 points.

Undefeated Morgantown is back on the court Tuesday at home against Wheeling Park. Trinity returns for the Mapletown tournament on Dec. 29th.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.