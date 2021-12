CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins took control early on and maintained it, defeating Liberty 72-46 on the road.

The Tigers’ Cory Harper had 11 points in the first half, helping carry Elkins to a 39-19 lead at the break.

Five Tigers hit threes in the first half.

