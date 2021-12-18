Wreaths Across America at West Virginia National Cemetery adds new traditions

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Every December, people across the country place wreaths to honor fallen veterans.

After COVID-19 limited the number of volunteers for the 2020 event to 75... Wreaths Across America coordinator and marine veteran Cliff VanGilder said there were roughly 400 were out at the West Virginia National Cemetery.

VanGilder had volunteered with the Wreaths Across America cause for several years looked forward to honoring others who have served in the military.

“This place is sacred. These grounds, these rolling hills with all of these veterans, it means so much to me to come here and honor them and say their names,” he said.

In addition, to the annual ceremony and wreath dedication, there were some new changes.

VanGilder’s son came up with one of these ideas. He suggested putting a penny at the grave of each fallen veteran.

“The penny it shows you visit a dead veteran. Saying their name and paying our respects to that veteran is the utmost important part,” VanGilder explained.

The group doesn’t always receive enough donations to purchase wreaths for all the veterans. The pennies would act either in place of or in addition to wreaths.

VanGilder told me another change this year was adding another wreath to the armed forces display. The new wreath recognized the U.S. Space Force as part of the military.

After the ceremony families, and volunteers dispersed themselves throughout the cemetery to place the wreaths.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.