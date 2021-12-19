Advertisement

Bridgeport tops the town with victory over RCB

Mitchell Duez had a game high 23 points
Bridgeport wins over RCB 60-48
Bridgeport wins over RCB 60-48
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB boys’ basketball traveled across town to take on Bridgeport for a textbook rival game.

RCB had a few comeback runs that looked promising , but ultimately Bridgeport came out victorious 60-48.

Mitchell Duez scored a game high 23 points, Jeremiah King led Byrd in scoring with 17.

RCB is back on the court on Dec. 27th at Clay County, Bridgeport faces off with Fairmont Senior on Tuesday.

