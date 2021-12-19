Advertisement

Buckhannon-Upshur continues win streak over Musselman

Lady Bucs basketball tops the Applemen 51-36
BU increases their undefeated streak with win over Musselman
BU increases their undefeated streak with win over Musselman(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon-Upshur girls’ basketball team has shown a strong start this season, increasing their undefeated streak to four after this afternoon.

Though they held Musselman to only two points in the first, the Applemen came backs stronger in the second quarter, entering half behind 24-12.

The Lady Buccaneers added another win to their season with the 51-36 victory.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Arrest graphic
Weston man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Lewis County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scam
Sheriff's cruiser at RCB
Area schools take precautions after social media threat trend
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Student detained after pellet gun found at Robert Bland Middle School

Latest News

Liberty takes the win over Greenbrier West 47-26
Liberty girls’ basketball exhibits strong third in route to win over Greenbrier West
Bridgeport wins over RCB 60-48
Bridgeport tops the town with victory over RCB
Notre Dame takes a loss to nationally ranked Bishop Walsh
Bishop Walsh proves why they’re nationally ranked against Notre Dame
Morgantown boys' basketball sails over Cabell Midland 72-41
Morgantown boys’ basketball stays undefeated with win over Cabell Midland