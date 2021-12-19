Buckhannon-Upshur continues win streak over Musselman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon-Upshur girls’ basketball team has shown a strong start this season, increasing their undefeated streak to four after this afternoon.

Though they held Musselman to only two points in the first, the Applemen came backs stronger in the second quarter, entering half behind 24-12.

The Lady Buccaneers added another win to their season with the 51-36 victory.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.