Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | December 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today began cloudy and ended rainy, with wind gusts peaking between 20-30mph and temperatures reaching the mid-60s. The rain will continue in light, isolated showers overnight in the wake of the exiting cold front, but will end by sunrise. A few snow showers in the mountains are likely to linger through the morning, but will fizzle out by the afternoon. Cooler air behind the front will bring temperatures down to the upper 30s for Sunday, then to the mid-40s for much of next week. High pressure makes its way east for the start of the week, causing dry and sunny conditions. Monday is looking to be the sunniest day, with temperatures in the upper 40s. Tuesday through Thursday will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s, which is seasonable for this time in December. Clouds will thicken up more for Friday, but temperatures will rise to the mid-50s. Low temperatures for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day will only fall to the low 40s, and will return to the mid-50s for Christmas Day. Early Christmas morning could see a light rain shower– unfortunately, no white Christmas due to the warmer temperatures– but as it stands right now, most of the day is looking to be mostly cloudy.

Tonight: Rain showers tapering off by morning. Low: 35

Tomorrow: Mix of clouds and sun. High: 39

Monday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 47

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 46

