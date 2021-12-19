Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | December 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! It was a chilly day today, much chillier than we’ve seen the past week. High temperatures of low 40s were reached at midnight and have been slowly decreasing since. Much of the day sat at temps in the mid to low 30s, and overnight lows will dip to the low 20s, or to the teens in the higher elevations. Today’s clouds will clear overnight, leading to a sunny Monday with seasonable temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday will see a mix of clouds and sun, with temperatures a little warmer, possibly reaching 50° in some areas. The mix of clouds and sun continues for Wednesday and Thursday as temps cool to the low 40s on Wednesday before returning to the upper 40s on Thursday. Southerly flow returning on Friday brings temperatures to the upper 50s, but clouds will thicken, making for a mostly cloudy Christmas Eve. As it stands now, Christmas Day is looking to be in the upper 50s with a few isolated rain showers throughout the day, but as we draw nearer, we’ll continue to hone in on a more definite precipitation forecast. One thing we’re sure about, though, is that we won’t be seeing a white Christmas this year.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and cold. Low: 21

Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonable. High: 46

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 49

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun. High: 41

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.