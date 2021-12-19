Liberty girls’ basketball exhibits strong third in route to win over Greenbrier West

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty girls’ basketball had a dominant showing tonight over Greenbrier West.

The ladies came out of half with a 29-12 lead, and continued their energy into the third, holding Greenbrier West to a single point.

Greenbrier West was able to find the basket towards the latter of the second half, but it was all Mountaineers tonight, taking the win 47-26.

Liberty is back on the court on Dec. 28th at Lewis County.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.