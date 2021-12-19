Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A newlywed couple in Weston recently returned from a life-changing experience where they hiked the whole Appalachian Trail in under a year.

In March of 2021, Weston residents Ken and Allie Dravis unplugged from the modern world to start their 2,193-mile journey across the Appalachian Trail.

The couple set off with very little physical preparation and no experience with long-distance hiking.

Ken said he had read there was no way to prepare for this hike.

“It is said. That there is no real training for the trail other than being on the trail and actually hiking the trail, and it is very true,” he explained.

During their time on the trail, the couple celebrated their first anniversary and Ken’s 64 birthday bringing them even closer together.

“You depend a lot on one another when you’re out in the woods for an extended period of time. We really did assist one another quite a bit, especially in some of the hardcore hiking areas,” Allie said.

Ken added, during their hike the couple took their time to ensure they could enjoy the beauty of nature at their speed.

He said one of his favorite parts of the hike was meeting new people and connecting with them without the distraction of modern technology.

Allie said previous to hiking the Appalachian Trail. She felt like she lived a simple life. However, she discovered she was wrong.

“When you have nine months of what you need just in your backpack. You realize what is necessary to live well and joyfully,” she explained.

Ken and Allie found themselves missing the trail since they finished on December 7 and hoped to cherish these memories forever.

Ken planned to write a book to share his experience on the trail.

