5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: Bridgeport Cheer Head Coach Natalie Hathaway

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week[’s edition of the 5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down, Casey Kay welcomes on Bridgeport’s head cheer coach, Natalie Hathaway.

The Indians’ brought home the 2021 Class AAA State Title a week ago after months of hard work.

Natalie goes beyond state championship talk and breaks down what goes into the programs and preparation of high school cheerleading.

