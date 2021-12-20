5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: Bridgeport Cheer Head Coach Natalie Hathaway
Casey Kay sits down with Natalie to break down high school cheerleading and the team’s 2021 state title
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week[’s edition of the 5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down, Casey Kay welcomes on Bridgeport’s head cheer coach, Natalie Hathaway.
The Indians’ brought home the 2021 Class AAA State Title a week ago after months of hard work.
Natalie goes beyond state championship talk and breaks down what goes into the programs and preparation of high school cheerleading.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.