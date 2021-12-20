Advertisement

Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter

Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD shoplifter(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying a shoplifter.

According to a Facebook post, Officer Gregor with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman from a shoplifting incident at Price Cutter in Bridgeport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gregor at 304-848-6141 or rgregor@bridgeportwv.com.

You can also message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page with any information.

You can view the Facebook post below.

Officer Gregor needs assistance identifying the female in the photos from a shoplifting incident at Price Cutter in...

Posted by Bridgeport Police Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

