Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying a shoplifter.
According to a Facebook post, Officer Gregor with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman from a shoplifting incident at Price Cutter in Bridgeport.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gregor at 304-848-6141 or rgregor@bridgeportwv.com.
You can also message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page with any information.
You can view the Facebook post below.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.