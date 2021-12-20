Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball continues undefeated season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball team has totaled six wins already this season and remain undefeated.

Last year, the Polar Bears’ season came to an end with a loss in the State Championship title game to Nitro.

After a loss like that, it can be hard to get momentum going the following season, but that is not the case with these young ladies.

Fairmont Senior looks to stay undefeated tomorrow against Philip Barbour, tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.