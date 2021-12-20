Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly Sunday, today will be a quiet afternoon, as a high-pressure system continues bringing dry, stable air to NCWV. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-40s, seasonable for mid-December. Overnight, we’ll see a buildup in clouds from a system in the south, leading to partly cloudy skies. But we stay dry. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-20s. Overall, expect a cool, quiet day. Tomorrow afternoon will be similarly quiet, with partly sunny skies and light winds expected. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, tomorrow will be another seasonable day. Ultimately, high-pressure systems should bring quiet weather through the first half of this week, even with weak fronts bringing clouds and reinforced cool air into our region at times. Winds start coming from the south towards the latter half of the week, allowing temperatures to rise into the low-50s by Friday. Shortly thereafter, a low-pressure system brings rain into NCWV on Christmas Day. While precipitation amounts will likely change as we get closer to the holidays, it likely won’t be too big of a deal, and we’re not expecting any snow over the weekend. So no White Christmas is expected this year. In short, most of the holiday week will bring seasonable temperatures and partly sunny skies. So it will be a quiet week.

Today: A quiet afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the mid-40s at the highest. Overall, a quiet, seasonable afternoon. High: 45.

Tonight: We’ll see a build-up in clouds, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid-20s. In short, a quiet night. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Another quiet afternoon, with partly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s, so the trend of seasonable, quiet weather continues. High: 47.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly clear, with a few clouds pushing into NCWV during the morning and afternoon. Other than that, we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s, cooler than the average for this time of year. In short, another cool, quiet day. High: 37.

