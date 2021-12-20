Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! From our mostly cloudy and overcast day yesterday to a very sunny day today. Temperatures started low with lots of frost on those vehicles. The low here in Clarksburg was 21F which is about 45 degrees lower than the average. Today’s high got to the mid 40′s for most with Elkins reaching up to 48F. Overnight and into Tuesday we are looking at nice sunny conditions with similar temps from lows to highs. From early Wednesday morning through the afternoon, we may see a flurry or two come across our area. The lowlands could receive just a dusting, while the mountains areas could see ¼'-3/4″ of snow. If you are traveling out of our areas, the region, in general, looks fine to drive or fly anywhere in our region. And of course, many of you want to know what the holiday weekend will look like. Look for increasing clouds and PM showers on Friday. Those showers continue into early Christmas morning, then the clouds continue to diminish, with warmer than average temperatures. Then on Sunday look for a mostly sunny day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy: High 31

Wednesday: AM cloudy, PM sun, overnight light snow showers: High 36

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 45

