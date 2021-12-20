Lost Creek man arrested for allegedly punching, pointing shotgun at woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lost Creek man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly punched and pointed a shotgun at a woman, officers said.

Joshua Cogar, 44, of Lost Creek, was detained after officers were notified of a domestic incident involving a gun between Cogar and a woman he knew, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Cogar told them there was an argument between him and a woman but nothing physical took place.

The criminal complaint says the woman later told officers Cogar punched her in the eye and got on top of her on the couch.

The woman then allegedly threw a plate at Cogar to get him off of her.

Officers said Cogar got off of the woman and went into the next room and came out with a shotgun and pointed it at her with his finger on the trigger.

The criminal complaint says the shotgun was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Officers said the woman told them Cogar then put down the shotgun and went to his parent’s house, where officers made contact with Cogar.

Cogar has been charged with wanton endangerment.

