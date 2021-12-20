Advertisement

Lost Creek man arrested for allegedly punching, pointing shotgun at woman

A Lost Creek man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly punched and pointed a shotgun at a woman, officers said.
Joshua Cogar
Joshua Cogar(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lost Creek man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly punched and pointed a shotgun at a woman, officers said.

Joshua Cogar, 44, of Lost Creek, was detained after officers were notified of a domestic incident involving a gun between Cogar and a woman he knew, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Cogar told them there was an argument between him and a woman but nothing physical took place.

The criminal complaint says the woman later told officers Cogar punched her in the eye and got on top of her on the couch.

The woman then allegedly threw a plate at Cogar to get him off of her.

Officers said Cogar got off of the woman and went into the next room and came out with a shotgun and pointed it at her with his finger on the trigger.

The criminal complaint says the shotgun was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Officers said the woman told them Cogar then put down the shotgun and went to his parent’s house, where officers made contact with Cogar.

Cogar has been charged with wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Lewis County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scam
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Wreaths Across America Day at West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton.
Wreaths Across America at West Virginia National Cemetery adds new traditions
A local act of kindness catches attention on social media.
An act of kindness at a local restaurant captures attention on social media

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 19
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 19
Upshur County Schools update mask mandate policy
Upshur County Schools update mask mandate policy
Upshur County Schools update mask mandate policy
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter