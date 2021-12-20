Advertisement

Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges

A Fairmont man was arrested on Wednesday on several charges, including attempted murder, officers said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was arrested on Wednesday on several charges, including attempted murder, officers said.

Antonio Cottingham, 34, of Fairmont, was arrested on Wednesday after he attempted to murder one man and shot at another man in February of this year, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said one man was running down a set of stairs away from Cottingham when he shot the man in the back and the hand.

The criminal complaint says the bullet that hit the man in the back was still lodged in his body when he arrived at the hospital.

Cottingham allegedly shot at another man on the same day, causing a minor injury to the inside of his left thigh near the femoral artery.

Witness statements and security cameras confirmed the facts of the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said Cottingham is a convicted felon and did illegally have possession of a firearm.

Cottingham has been charged with attempted murder, felon prohibited from possessing firearms, and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

