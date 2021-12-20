Monongalia County Board of Education shares staffing concerns as COVID-19 relief funding dwindles

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 relief funding set to expire could put some area jobs are on the line.

“What do we do two or three years from now when that money dries up, and we still have these positions on the books?” Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools Dr. Eddie Campbell asked the state legislature.

Campbell said Mon. County Schools used the COVID-19 relief money they’ve received to create a stronger support staff within schools. Such as extra guidance counselors, school psychologists, and nurses.

Campbells said the board felt it could use those extra positions to help close the education gap created by the pandemic.

“In order for us to serve them from an educational standpoint. We’ve got to meet some of their mental health and physical needs before we’re actually going to be able to make any progress from an educational standpoint,” he explained.

However, the funding won’t last forever.

Campbell added they wanted to get ahead of this potential problem before the schools stopped receiving the money.

“It’s time to start addressing some of these educational needs. So, we’re not really pulling the rug out from underneath us two years down the road,” he shared.

Campbell said they wondered what to do when students still need the services funded by the COVID-19 relief money? But the schools don’t have money to provide for them.

“We don’t think the needs are going to go away by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

While there were no official plans on how to handle this situation. Campbell hoped this topic would be discussed in the next legislative session beginning in January 2022.

