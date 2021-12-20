Advertisement

Morgantown girls’ basketball on track to continue modern legacy

Mohigans sit on a 5-0 season start
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown girls’ basketball team has shown a strong start to the season, winning each of their first five games.

With taking State Championships form 2014-2016, this program knows what it takes to win, but for Head Coach Jason White, it is all about the players that have come through, and their ability to put in the work.

Morgantown faces Wheeling Park home tomorrow, both teams are currently undefeated.

