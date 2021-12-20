Advertisement

Shinnston man arrested after pornography with minors allegedly found on device

A Shinnston man was arrested for allegedly having photos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, officers said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston man was arrested for allegedly having photos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, officers said.

Michael Hines, 40, of Shinnston, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at the home Hines lived at in September, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the items seized were submitted to the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Unit for analysis.

The criminal complaint says that upon further analysis, more than one but less than 50 images was recovered from devices owned and used by Hines that included material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Hines has been charged with distributing and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct of 50 or fewer images.

