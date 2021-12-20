Three inmates overdose at regional jail

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital after overdosing on unknown drugs, West Virginia State Police say.

The incident happened Saturday evening.

No charges have been filed as of Monday.

Investigators are working to find out how the drugs got into the jail.

