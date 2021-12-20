Advertisement

Three inmates overdose at regional jail

Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after overdosing on unknown drugs.(WSAZ/Kelsley Souto)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital after overdosing on unknown drugs, West Virginia State Police say.

The incident happened Saturday evening.

No charges have been filed as of Monday.

Investigators are working to find out how the drugs got into the jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Antonio Cottingham
Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges
a
Shinnston man arrested after pornography with minors allegedly found on device
Lewis County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scam

Latest News

Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, and...
USPS to be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
USPS to be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
USPS to be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
School classroom
WVa judge temporarily blocks charter schools’ implementation
Timothy Connolly
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly striking man with hatchet