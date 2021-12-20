Upshur County Schools update mask mandate policy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools announced an update to its mask mandate policy.

Upshur County Schools announced the reimplementation of its mask mandate in schools on Sunday.

This comes as a result of its DHHR County Alert Map change in color to orange on Sunday.

Upshur County officials said earlier this month that there will not be a mandate if Upshur County is under the green, yellow, or gold levels on the DHHR County Alert Map.

Face coverings will continue to be required on all school buses since they are a form of public transportation.

