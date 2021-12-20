USPS to be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, according to USPS officials.

Officials said all Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3.

Officials want to remind patrons that some Post Office locations may have limited hours on Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 24.

There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, according to USPS officials.

Customers are advised by officials to always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24, officials said.

For mail pickup on Dec. 24, officials are asking customers to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon, regardless of the final collection times posted on the box, or take their items to a local Post Office location.

Officials said customers should visit the online Postal Locator tool here to find Post Office locations and hours, as well as collection box locations and pick up times.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.