Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 19

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses being financially educated.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses being financially educated. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Lewis County Sheriff’s Dept. warns of scam
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Wreaths Across America Day at West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton.
Wreaths Across America at West Virginia National Cemetery adds new traditions
A local act of kindness catches attention on social media.
An act of kindness at a local restaurant captures attention on social media

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 16
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 9
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 9
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Dec. 13
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 9
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 12