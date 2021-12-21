Advisory panel submits names for new WVa appellate court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission has submitted names for three positions on the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The new court is expected to open July 1.

The names were submitted to Gov. Jim Justice, who will appoint the three judges, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Evans Jenkins said in a news release.

The commission recommended Daniel W. Greear of South Charleston, James J. Rowe of Lewisburg and Thomas E. Scarr of Barboursville for a 2 1/2-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024; Robert J. Frank of Lewisburg, Greear and Deanna Ray Rock of Keyser for a 4 1/2-year term ending Dec. 31, 2026; and Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling, Debra Scudiere of Morgantown and Mark A. Sorsaia of Hurricane for a 6 1/2-year term ending Dec. 31, 2028.

The commission interviewed more than 20 attorneys interested in joining the new court, Jenkins said.

