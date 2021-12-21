Advertisement

Advisory panel submits names for new WVa appellate court

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission has submitted names for three positions on the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The new court is expected to open July 1.

The names were submitted to Gov. Jim Justice, who will appoint the three judges, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Evans Jenkins said in a news release.

The commission recommended Daniel W. Greear of South Charleston, James J. Rowe of Lewisburg and Thomas E. Scarr of Barboursville for a 2 1/2-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024; Robert J. Frank of Lewisburg, Greear and Deanna Ray Rock of Keyser for a 4 1/2-year term ending Dec. 31, 2026; and Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling, Debra Scudiere of Morgantown and Mark A. Sorsaia of Hurricane for a 6 1/2-year term ending Dec. 31, 2028.

The commission interviewed more than 20 attorneys interested in joining the new court, Jenkins said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Antonio Cottingham
Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges
Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

James Treece
Fairmont man allegedly struck woman 10 times with rubber mallet, fractured skull
drug issue generic
Fighting addiction: What that looks like during the holidays and beyond
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill
WDTV Sports Morgantown girls basketball
WDTV Sports Morgantown girls basketball