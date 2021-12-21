Advertisement

Brown sees strengths in all three phases of Minnesota game

Strong special teams, offensive line and defense
WVU preps for bowl game against Minnesota
WVU preps for bowl game against Minnesota(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers are in full preparations for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, now only eight days away.

Head coach Neal Brown sees the strengths in the Golden Gophers - in all three phases of their gameplay.

West Virginia and Minnesota face off on Dec. 28 at 10:15 ET.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Antonio Cottingham
Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail

Latest News

Gilmer County girls' basketball
Titans remain unbeaten with win over Ritchie County
Morgantown girls' on track to continue the team's modern legacy
Morgantown girls’ basketball on track to continue modern legacy
Fairmont Senior girls continue undefeated season
Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball continues undefeated season
5 Sports' Sunday Sitdown: Natalie Hathaway
5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: Bridgeport Cheer Head Coach Natalie Hathaway