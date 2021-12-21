City of Buckhannon proposes ban on parking along parade routes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon has proposed a ban on parking along parade routes in response to the tragedy in Wisconsin.

The ordinance would ban all parking along the parade route beginning an hour prior to parades.

According to a city official, they had a similar ordinance already, but the new proposal would allow the City to take steps to move cars that do not move, including towing them.

The proposal still needs to be drafted, read, and voted on.

