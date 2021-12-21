Advertisement

City of Buckhannon proposes ban on parking along parade routes

The ordinance would ban all parking along the parade route beginning an hour prior to parades.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon has proposed a ban on parking along parade routes in response to the tragedy in Wisconsin.

According to a city official, they had a similar ordinance already, but the new proposal would allow the City to take steps to move cars that do not move, including towing them.

The proposal still needs to be drafted, read, and voted on.

