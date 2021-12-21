Advertisement

DMV announces alternatives for service during holidays

The DMV is reminding people of the many service alternatives that will be available during the upcoming holidays.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said, “Our online services portal is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone that wants to take advantage of our many transaction opportunities, such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal, at the WVDMV website, which can be found here.”

Other online services include the ability to pay your reinstatement fees, check your driver’s license status, change your address, apply for duplicates, and more.

Additionally, all regional offices, minus the Fairmont Exam Center, have a drop box located outside of them for transactions like titling, registration renewals, and dealer work.

Work dropped off at any of the drop box locations will be processed the following week.

DMV also has several kiosks located around the state in Kroger and Sheetz locations that are available when the stores are open.

All DMV regional offices and Headquarters will be closed for in-person transactions beginning with a half day on Thursday, December 23rd at 12:30 p.m. and reopening on Monday, December 27th.

Offices will close again on Thursday, December 30th at 12:30 p.m. and will resume normal business hours on Monday, January 3rd.

Please visit the DMV website for more information here, including a list of kiosk locations and the online services portal.

