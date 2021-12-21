Dorothy Ann Eby, 92, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 23, 1929, in Morgantown; a daughter of the late Harrison and Irene (Christner) Green.

Dorothy was a Methodist by faith and was a life member of the VFW Post #629 Auxiliary of Fairmont. She enjoyed playing BINGO and going to Mom’s place to eat and visit.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Owen Eby, who died on February 17, 2014; her son-in-law, Gary L. Saporito and several sisters and brothers.

Dorothy is survived by her two loving daughters, Mary Margaret Kirk of San Francisco, CA and Doris Gene Saporito of Fairmont; two grandchildren, John Saporito and his wife, Laura of Fairmont, and Tricia Boyles and her husband, Harold of Fairmont; five great grandchildren, Courtney Tutwiler and her husband, Aaron of VA, Justin Hardesty of Fairmont, Madison Boyles of Fairmont, Kaylee Boyles of Fairmont and Zoe Boyles of Fairmont; two great-great grandchildren, Cannon Radcliff of Fairmont, and Adaleigh Hardesty of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

