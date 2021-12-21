Advertisement

Fairmont man allegedly struck woman 10 times with rubber mallet, fractured skull

A Fairmont man was arrested Saturday after officers said a woman was “bleeding profusely” from her head at the scene.
James Treece
James Treece(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was arrested Saturday after officers said a woman was “bleeding profusely” from her head at the scene.

Officers were responding to a call about a domestic altercation when they seen a vehicle fleeing from the home they were responding to, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they split up, one officer following the fleeing vehicle and another officer going to the home.

The criminal complaint says James Treece, 38, of Fairmont, was driving the vehicle that fled from the house.

At the home, officers said they made contact with the woman at the home and “her head was bleeding profusely” with multiple welts, cuts, and bruises on her back, head, and her left eye.

The woman’s left eye was nearly swollen shut from being struck.

The woman said Treece allegedly struck her approximately 10 times with a rubber mallet and that she lost consciousness during the altercation, according to the criminal complaint.

EMS performed a medical assessment on the scene, and officers said EMS told them the woman also appeared to have a skull fracture.

Treece has been charged with malicious assault.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Antonio Cottingham
Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges
Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Gavel
Advisory panel submits names for new WVa appellate court
drug issue generic
Fighting addiction: What that looks like during the holidays and beyond
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill
WDTV Sports Morgantown girls basketball
WDTV Sports Morgantown girls basketball