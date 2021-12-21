Fairmont man allegedly struck woman 10 times with rubber mallet, fractured skull

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was arrested Saturday after officers said a woman was “bleeding profusely” from her head at the scene.

Officers were responding to a call about a domestic altercation when they seen a vehicle fleeing from the home they were responding to, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they split up, one officer following the fleeing vehicle and another officer going to the home.

The criminal complaint says James Treece, 38, of Fairmont, was driving the vehicle that fled from the house.

At the home, officers said they made contact with the woman at the home and “her head was bleeding profusely” with multiple welts, cuts, and bruises on her back, head, and her left eye.

The woman’s left eye was nearly swollen shut from being struck.

The woman said Treece allegedly struck her approximately 10 times with a rubber mallet and that she lost consciousness during the altercation, according to the criminal complaint.

EMS performed a medical assessment on the scene, and officers said EMS told them the woman also appeared to have a skull fracture.

Treece has been charged with malicious assault.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.