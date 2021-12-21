Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball comes out on top over North Marion

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior embarked on just their second game of the season at North Marion.

The game was close after one, but the Polar Bears pulled away before the half, and then it was Fairmont Senior all the way.

Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs led the game with 21 points, Cruz Tobin was North Marion’s top scorer with 16 points.

Fairmont Senior is back on home court Wednesday against Bridgeport, the Huskies return to play Winfield in the Lincoln Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28th.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.