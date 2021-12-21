Hometown Hero: Jim Chadwell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This month’s Hometown Hero, sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group, is Jim Chadwell, someone who makes sure that Christmas in Marion County is merry and bright.

If you have seen the Celebration of Lights at Morris Park in Marion County, please thank Jim Chadwell.

Chadwell is the chairman of the display which is sponsored by the South Fairmont Rotary.

All of the proceeds go to the Tygart Valley United Way.

Chadwell says the lights are a special project that he has enjoyed seeing grow over the years.

“This is I think year thirteen that South Fairmont Rotary has managed this project called Celebration of Lights,” said Chadwell. “When Rotary took over management of the program we had 22 displays powered by six gasoline generators in this park. Today we have over 500 displays, fully electrified. From the very inception this project had two goals: give the community something family-oriented that the families can do over Christmas time and to raise money, specifically and solely for the United Way. Last year we were able to give $75,000.”

Chadwell says it’s important to help the agencies of the United Way.

“I’ve always thought of the United Way as a funnel, if you will,” Chadwell said. “There are so many great places people can donate their time and their money. So many of these organizations are small. Some of them with all volunteer, non-paid executives. United Way is a way to deliver money and services to all of those non-profits.”

“That is money that is extremely needed in our communities and goes to help many people,” said Taylor Downs of Manchin Injury Law Group. “Jim’s work contributes to that.”

Manchin Injury Law Group donated $250 to the Celebration of Lights.

If you’d like to nominate a Hometown Hero, just go here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.