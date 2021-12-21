Local retired business owner, James “Jim” H. Duncan, 83, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday December 20, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born April 2, 1938 in Clarksburg, a son of the late William H. Duncan and Ruth Ellen Swiger Duncan.

He is survived his wife, the love of his life and best friend, Cassandra McDougal Duncan, whom he married September 19, 1964. Jim is also survived by two children Lori Montiverdi and her husband Michael of Barre, MA and Timothy Duncan and his wife Rebecca of Greenwood, SC; 5 grandchildren Kelseigh Kreider and her husband Logan of PA, Izabella Montiverdi and Dante Montiverdi of MA, Alex and Katelyn Duncan of SC; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by two brothers, Richard Duncan and his wife Mary Edith and William K. Duncan and his wife Norma; and by his sister Betty Orr and her husband Bob.

Jim attended the Greenbrier Military School. He had a career of over 35 years with local radio and TV stations. He worked for WHAR, WPDX and WKKW radio and also worked for WBOY radio and TV. He was also a well-known local business man as the owner of Duncan Real Estate and Northern Granite Company and West Virginia Memorial. It was while he was owner of the monument companies that he designed and constructed the Veterans Memorials throughout the surrounding area. After his retirement, he worked at Harry Green Chevrolet in sales and as the customer relations manager.

Jim was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church. He was also a 32 Degree Mason member of the Bridgeport Late Lodge A.F. & A.M. and the Valley of Clarksburg Scottish Rite.

Jim was known for always doing or fixing something. He especially loved boating and his swimming pool. When he was young Jim enjoyed playing the trumpet. In his later years he relished in playing the organ.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bridgeport United Methodist Church Permanent Fund, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330; or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences to the Duncan Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Due to Covid concerns, it is mandatory that masks be worn to attend the visitation and funeral service.

Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday December 23, 2021 from 11:00 am until the funeral service time of 1 pm with Dr. Ken Ramsey and Reverend Jim Lang presiding. Interment will follow at Bridgeport Cemetery where Masonic Graveside Services will be accorded.

