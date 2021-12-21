Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was nice, with sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Today, the Winter Solstice and the official start to winter, will be similar, thanks to a dry air mass in our region, although we will see more clouds from a system south of us. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, as a weak cold front pushes into our area and brings clouds into our region. We might see a few light snow flurries in the mountains, but nothing too significant (about 0.1″ to 0.3″ at most). Overnight lows will be in the upper-20s, with light winds. Overall, today will be seasonable and quiet. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar but cooler, as a shot of reinforced cool air, behind the cold front moves in. As a result, skies will be partly sunny, with westerly winds of 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s and feeling a bit cooler. Overall, it will be a chilly afternoon. Towards the latter half of the week, winds will come from the south, allowing temperatures to rise to the low-50s by Friday afternoon. During the evening hours into Saturday morning, another cold front pushes in and brings rain showers to our area. While rain amounts could change, we likely won’t see too much rain, and no snow is expected. So no White Christmas is expected this year. By the afternoon, sunny skies come back to our region, as well as mild temperatures. We then stay dry for the rest of the holiday weekend, before more rain comes back early next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be dry and partly cloudy, the end of the work week will bring mild temperatures, and we’ll see rain this holiday weekend.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the seasonable mid-40s. In short, another average day, and similar to yesterday. High: 47.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, and overnight into the early-morning hours, we could see a few snow flurries in the mountains. We won’t see much accumulation, however. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the upper-20s. Overall, barring the snow flurries, expect a quiet night. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Any leftover snow flurries are gone by the early-morning, and by the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with W winds of 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, cooler than the past few days. Overall, expect a chilly, calm afternoon. High: 35.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s, which is average for late-December. In short, expect a quiet afternoon. High: 45.

