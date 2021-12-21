Advertisement

Loaded handgun detected at Yeager Airport by TSA

The handgun found Tuesday morning was loaded with 10 bullets, according to airport officials.
TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun in a carry-on bag on Dec. 21.
TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun in a carry-on bag on Dec. 21.(TSA Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA officers said they stopped a Putnam County man from carrying a loaded 9mm handgun onto a flight at Yeager Airport.

The handgun found Tuesday morning was loaded with 10 bullets, according to airport officials.

Officials said TSA officers immediately notified the police upon discovery of the handgun, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm.

The man faces a federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint, officials said.

“Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Travelers should never bring a gun—loaded or unloaded—to a security checkpoint because they are not permitted to be carried into the cabin of a plane. This is a law that has been in place for decades before TSA even existed.”

Officials said TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.

This is the sixth gun caught by TSA officials at Yeager Airport’s security checkpoint this year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Antonio Cottingham
Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges
Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
DMV announces alternatives for service during holidays
Tasty Tuesday White Grass Ski Touring Center
Tasty Tuesday White Grass Ski Touring Center
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Woman rescues cat from fire caused by incense
Gavel
Advisory panel submits names for new WVa appellate court