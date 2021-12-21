Loaded handgun detected at Yeager Airport by TSA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA officers said they stopped a Putnam County man from carrying a loaded 9mm handgun onto a flight at Yeager Airport.

The handgun found Tuesday morning was loaded with 10 bullets, according to airport officials.

Officials said TSA officers immediately notified the police upon discovery of the handgun, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm.

The man faces a federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint, officials said.

“Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Travelers should never bring a gun—loaded or unloaded—to a security checkpoint because they are not permitted to be carried into the cabin of a plane. This is a law that has been in place for decades before TSA even existed.”

Officials said TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.

This is the sixth gun caught by TSA officials at Yeager Airport’s security checkpoint this year.

