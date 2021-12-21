Advertisement

Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Antonio Cottingham
Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges
Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery
The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as...
Fresh Express recalls bagged salads due to listeria
‘He’s really just the best kid:’ Lexington boy blinded in shooting set to be honored at Citrus...
Ky. boy blinded in shooting set to be honored at bowl game
WVU Medicine Health Report
WVU Medicine Health Report: Non-invasive Treatments for Depression
WVU Medicine Health Report
WVU Medicine Health Report