Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s Office helps spread holiday cheer in unusual way

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local business teamed up with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to help spread holiday cheer in an unusual way.

Typically, flashing lights in your rearview mirror are the last thing you want to see, but today in Marion County, it was just what some lucky people needed.

Marion County deputies were pulling people over, but instead of a citation, they got a $50 Walmart gift card.

The Sheriff’s Office partnered with Loan Depot, who provided a thousand dollars worth of gift cards to 20 lucky drivers.

“It sounded really fun when we heard about it, and we just wanted to spread some Christmas cheer as a team,” said Ray Logue, Branch Manager of Loan Depot.

“For a minute I thought I was going to argue with a policeman,” one driver said.

This is the first year the department has done this.

They say they just wanted to give back and help make people’s holidays a little brighter.

“Well with everything going on right now in the world, it think everyone can use a little boost a little happiness so we’re hoping we can make someone’s Christmas a little better that’s all,” said Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.

Needless to say, these drivers were all a little confused but sounded very surprised and grateful.

Carry Styer was the last person Deputy Billie pulled over during our journey with him.

It turns out her car was stolen and totaled earlier this month.

It wasn’t a new car, but she says the surprise traffic stop couldn’t have come at a better time.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD shoplifter
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify shoplifter
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
Antonio Cottingham
Marion County man arrested on attempted murder, additional charges
Weston couple hikes the whole Appalachian Trail.
Weston couple returns from life changing hike across the Appalachian Trail
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Marion Co.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office helps spread holiday cheer in unusual way
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Jim Chadwell
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Jim Chadwell
Buckhannon City Hall
City of Buckhannon proposes ban on parking along parade routes