Marion County Sheriff’s Office helps spread holiday cheer in unusual way

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local business teamed up with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to help spread holiday cheer in an unusual way.

Typically, flashing lights in your rearview mirror are the last thing you want to see, but today in Marion County, it was just what some lucky people needed.

Marion County deputies were pulling people over, but instead of a citation, they got a $50 Walmart gift card.

The Sheriff’s Office partnered with Loan Depot, who provided a thousand dollars worth of gift cards to 20 lucky drivers.

“It sounded really fun when we heard about it, and we just wanted to spread some Christmas cheer as a team,” said Ray Logue, Branch Manager of Loan Depot.

“For a minute I thought I was going to argue with a policeman,” one driver said.

This is the first year the department has done this.

They say they just wanted to give back and help make people’s holidays a little brighter.

“Well with everything going on right now in the world, it think everyone can use a little boost a little happiness so we’re hoping we can make someone’s Christmas a little better that’s all,” said Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.

Needless to say, these drivers were all a little confused but sounded very surprised and grateful.

Carry Styer was the last person Deputy Billie pulled over during our journey with him.

It turns out her car was stolen and totaled earlier this month.

It wasn’t a new car, but she says the surprise traffic stop couldn’t have come at a better time.

