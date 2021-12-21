Advertisement

O.V.A.C. All-Conference football teams announced

Morgantown, University, Trinity, Hundred, Valley, Clay-Battelle were represented
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WDTV) - The 2021 O.V.A.C. All-Conference football teams have been announced.

5A -

University - Noah Braham, Donald Brandel, Daminn Cunningham, Daniel Henderson, Colin McBee

Morgantown - Eli Stahara, Bobby Powell

2A -

Clay-Battelle - Johnny Arnett, Allen Nestor, Carson Shriver

1A -

Trinity Christian - Anthony Finn, Kyle Knight, Carmello Kniska, Levi Teets

Hundred - Zack Wise

Valley - Triston Bates

