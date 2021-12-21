O.V.A.C. All-Conference football teams announced
Morgantown, University, Trinity, Hundred, Valley, Clay-Battelle were represented
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WDTV) - The 2021 O.V.A.C. All-Conference football teams have been announced.
5A -
University - Noah Braham, Donald Brandel, Daminn Cunningham, Daniel Henderson, Colin McBee
Morgantown - Eli Stahara, Bobby Powell
2A -
Clay-Battelle - Johnny Arnett, Allen Nestor, Carson Shriver
1A -
Trinity Christian - Anthony Finn, Kyle Knight, Carmello Kniska, Levi Teets
Hundred - Zack Wise
Valley - Triston Bates
